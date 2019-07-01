Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, but the couple took very different approaches to their social media posts honoring the milestone.

In a hilarious slideshow posted on his Instagram, Cook shared a bunch of candid snaps along with a video of Cuoco’s reaction to messing up her eyelashes.

“I can’t believe I did that. There’s a huge gap,” the Big Bang Theory star says in the clip, while pulling back her eyelid to investigate the damage. “I pulled out these lashes and it made a huge gap in my lash line! Can you tell? Oh, my God, it’s terrible.”

Cook also included a photo of Cuoco laughing while a piece of food can be seen stuck between her teeth, and another shot of her fast asleep on the couch.

“Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me,” the 28-year-old equestrian explained in the caption. “These are images of my gorgeous wife I remember😍😍 I love you @kaleycuoco.”

Meanwhile, Cuoco, 33, posted a sweet slideshow of snaps of the couple on their wedding day with an equally sweet caption.

“Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half!” she wrote alongside the pics, which include shots of the two on the dance floor. “@mrtankcook I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go! 👫❤️ ( 📸 @claudcraig ).”

Cuoco also shared photos on her Instagram Story of white roses sent to the couple by her parents in honor of the anniversary. She then posted a snap of the “best anniversary dinner” -- a spread of Taco Bell and red wine.

Cuoco and Cook wed at a horse stable near San Diego on June 30, 2018.

“She’s so happy. It was perfect," a source told ET after the ceremony. "Everybody had a great time and danced all night. The entire day embodied Kaley and Karl.”

The couple talked to ET in November about how tying the knot had brought them closer together.

"I know some people say [the relationship] shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know, for me, it did," Cuoco explained. "I'm just so happy to come home to him every day. He's my dream guy."

"I think you learn to [be] better together and that's the joy," Cook added.

See more on the couple’s first year of wedded bliss below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Explains How She's Grown to Love Karl Cook Even More Since Getting Married (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco Jokes That Husband Karl Cook Ruined the Moment After Snapping Sexy Selfie

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Show Major PDA On Snowy Mountain Honeymoon





Related Gallery