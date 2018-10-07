Are Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook ready to embark upon parenthood?!

On Saturday, ET’s Danny Directo caught the up with the stunning blonde bombshell at the Ninth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in support of Will Rogers Park where she discussed the possibility of becoming a mommy some day soon. Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June.

“I’m definitely – I’m not there yet,” she said when asked if she and her Big Bang Theory alter ego, Penny, feel the same way about kids. “I’m not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids. But I’m a worker bee right now -- kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”

Fans know that Penny recently told Leonard (Johnny Galecki) that she’s decided she doesn’t want kids on a recent episode of the 12th and final season of her hit sitcom.

Cuoco also discussed getting to star in the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series where she’ll play the lovably maniacal clown.

“I am thrilled! I’m honored,” she said. “It’s a great iconic character and there’s been a lot of spins on it in the past, so we’re hoping to bring a fun modern one, and it’s fun to yell and scream.”

The 32-year-old actress surprised fans at New York Comic Con on Wednesday to deliver the exciting news. She also rolled out the show’s first promotional clip showcasing Quinn happily talking to viewers while locked up at Arkham Asylum with her pal Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).

"I can't wait for you guys to see my new show on DC Universe. You're gonna piss yourselves, I promise!" Harley tells the audience. "It's got comedy, action, incredibly gratuitous violence, and, unlike that Deadpool cartoon, it's actually comin' out!"

However, like Deadpool, the show clearly intends to break the fourth wall as often as possible!

Get more TV news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Are Dating: See Their Cute PDA Pic!

Watch 'DWTS' Pro Sasha Farber Dancing at Age 5 in Adorable Throwback Video!

Kaley Cuoco to Produce and Star in Harley Quinn Animated Series in First Post-'Big Bang Theory' Gig

Related Gallery