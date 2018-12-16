Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Show Major PDA On Snowy Mountain Honeymoon

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are flaunting their love while on vacation!



The Big Bang Theory star and her hubby are currently getting cozy while honeymooning in Zermatt, Switzerland, which has included frolicking through snow, snapping photos with the stunning Matterhorn and showcasing some PDA while curled up together inside!



The 33-year-old actress shared a photo on her Instagram Story in which she’s planning a kiss on her husband's cheek. “Thank you my love,” she captioned the touching moment.

Courtesy of Instagram

Kaley's also been sharing videos and photos from their snowy adventures including attempting to board a ski lift but being stopped due to high winds.



Later, they did get on the tram to check out the view, however Cuoco rediscovered her fear of heights in the process.



“So this has been my least favorite part of the trip. I’m afraid out of nowhere,” she told her followers. “I’m so scared… Okay not out of nowhere but I do think it’s gotten worse over the years. It’s so beautiful, I’m trying to enjoy the view, but this thing moves.”

Courtesy of Instagram

The adorable couple were married in June, however in the days after tying the knot, Cuoco had shoulder surgery and had to recover, forcing them to postpone their honeymoon.



But, judging from their sweet photos at the snowy ski destination, they’ve more than made up for lost time!



Get tons more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Switzerland Honeymoon Is the Dreamiest Trip Ever

Kylie Jenner Weighs In After Kanye West's Spat With Travis Scott

'SNL' Pokes Fun at Oscar Host Search With Look at Hilarious Audition Tapes

Related Gallery