Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have entered the honeymoon phase -- literally!

The couple, who tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in June, have officially kicked off their honeymoon. Cuoco took to social media on Thursday to share that she and Cook would be spending the romantic trip in Switzerland. She shared several jaw-dropping photos and videos of the Matterhorn on her Instagram Story.

"Did I wake up in a dream? I can't believe we are actually here," she captioned a video, adding "#kc2honeymoon." The Big Bang Theory star -- who spent the days following her wedding recovering from shoulder surgery -- couldn't help but gush about the gorgeous sights of Zermatt, thanking her husband for turning her dream "into a reality."

"The Honeymooners ❄️ ⛄️💑 @mrtankcook," Cuoco wrote alongside an Instagram pic of her and Cook smiling ear to ear.

ET spoke with Cuoco at the Stand Up for Pits comedy benefit show in November, where she gushed over married life with Cook, calling it "the best ever."

"I know some people say it shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did," Cuoco explained of how marriage changed their relationship. "I'm just so happy to come home to him every day. He's my dream guy."

"It's great," Cook agreed. "I think... you learn to [be] better together and that's the joy."

And while Cuoco recently admitted to ET that she might not be ready for kids just yet, she and Cook can't stop expanding their family with new animals. Watch below.

