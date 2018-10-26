Kaley Cuoco Claps Back at Instagram Haters Asking If She's Pregnant

Kaley Cuoco would like haters to keep their comments to themselves.

The Big Bang Theory star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to slam fans for saying she looked pregnant during a recent outing with her sister, Briana Cuoco.

"So, because I'm in traffic I thought I'd take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls," she said. "I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant."

"Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'Are you pregnant?'" Cuoco asked her fans. "It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that."

The 32-year-old actress concluded her message by setting the record straight: "I'm not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up."

Cuoco opened up about having kids while speaking with ET earlier this month, but admitted that she wasn't quite ready to become a mom quite yet.

“I’m definitely -- I’m not there yet,” said the actress, who married Karl Cook in June. “I’m not quite there yet, but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids."

"But I’m a worker bee right now -- kind of my career is my focus, and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”

