Kaley Cuoco is giving fans a peek at what really happens at home with her husband, Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing an intimate photo of the two together. She revealed in the caption, however, that Cook accidentally ruined what should have been a steamy moment.

"I thought this picture was so sexy until @mrtankcook said we looked like siblings," Cuoco, who appears to be topless in the snap, joked. "Moment over. 💑."

Cuoco, 33, and Cook, 28, tied the knot last June and haven't been shy about packing on the PDA in public and on social media. And Cuoco told ET last November that she has learned to love Cook even more since tying the knot!

"It's the best ever," she said of married life. "I know some people say it shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did. I'm just so happy to come home to him every day. He's my dream guy."

Hear more on their romance in the video below.

