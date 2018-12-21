Kaley Cuoco Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

No baby bump here!

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram Stories this week to respond to followers asking if she was pregnant.

Rumors that she was expecting started swirling after the Big Bang Theory star posted a photo from her European honeymoon with husband Karl Cook on Wednesday. In the pic, the blonde beauty wore a flowy, long-sleeved dress.

"I'm so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this," Cuoco, 33, wrote over a screenshot of some of the comments, in which people asked things like, "When's the baby due" and "Are you hiding a baby bump?!?!"

"Question," she continued. "Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?"

Cuoco is no stranger to shutting down pregnancy rumors. Back in October, she also clapped back at Instagram haters who thought she looked like she was expecting a child.

"So, because I'm in traffic I thought I'd take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls," she said at the time. "I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant."

"Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'Are you pregnant?'" she added. "It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that. I'm not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up."

The response came just a few weeks after Cuoco got candid with ET about whether she and her new husband would ever want kids.

"I’m definitely -- I’m not there yet," said Cuoco, who married Cook in June. "I'm not quite there yet, but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids."

"I’m a worker bee right now -- kind of my career is my focus, and my husband," she continued. "But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children."

