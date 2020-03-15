Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are finally under one roof!

The couple -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- finally moved in together on Saturday, the Big Bang Theory star revealed on Instagram. Cuoco shared tons of pics and videos of her and Cook's first night together in their new Los Angeles home; she adorably "made" her husband carry her over the threshold.

"Karl's going to carry me over the threshold," the actress boasted with a big smile in one video, as she hopped into Cook's arms.

"OK, now can I drop you?" he asked as they made it inside.

"No," Cuoco replied, singing "We're home!" "Turn me around so you can get a full view!" she instructed.

The actress then offered fans a look inside her gorgeous new home.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Last November, Cuoco opened up about how living "separate lives" has kept her marriage to Cook strong.

"Even when Karl and I met, and I knew I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both really like our own lives and we actually like our own couches," she said on Brad Goreski's Brad Behavior podcast. "Karl, as you see … he travels all over and he's got a ranch and horses and he also loves his alone time. We're very similar like that, but we share the same passion, which are the animals, and he lets me be me."

"So, we've kind of been in separate places but as people see, we're together all the time," she noted. "But we've had separate locations and whether that's helped us mentally or not, I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so, in a way, we're actually taking it slow. We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house, as you know. We will be under the same roof, eventually, but this has worked for us."

Cuoco said she knew she didn't want to live with Cook right away, after learning from past failed relationships where she thought they had to be together all the time. She and Cook did, however, decide to build a house together, which they would eventually move into. Cuoco joked on the podcast that some people were "jealous" when they heard that she and her husband were living separately.

"I’ve laughed because when people heard that we didn’t live together, it was like, the shock on people’s faces," she said with a laugh. "And I was like, 'You’re just jealous!' You know they’re just jealous and like, if you could do it, you’d do it too! I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy, but yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he’s so supportive of me. He lets me be me, and I let him be him."

See more in the video below.

