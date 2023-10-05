*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

Life moves pretty fast in the Big Brother house, and sometimes you can get blindsided by a surprising vote flip.

This season has been filled with a lot of frantic, frenetic gameplay, last-minute switch-ups, weak alliances and surprising (some might say game-breaking) twists. And on Thursday's live eviction night, one contestant didn't feel like leaving on good terms.

Earlier in the week, Head of Household Cameron Hardin nominated Felicia Cannon and Mecole "Meme" Hayes for the chopping block, with the understanding that Mecole was a pawn, and Felicia was the bigger target (or, Mecole could be a way to backdoor Cory Wurtenberger.)

However, after Mecole almost won the Power of Veto comp, a few of the houseguests -- namely Matt Klotz and Jag Bains -- realized how formidable she could really be, and began trying to get the house to flip their votes.

As it turned out, Cory and his showmance/ally America Lopez had similar sentiments, and soon it seemed that fate had been decided. And when it came time for the vote, the decision was unanimous -- by a 7-0 vote, Mecole was evicted.

While exiting the house, Mecole didn't have any interest in pretending not to be upset with Cory or America, refusing to say goodbye or hug either of them, and then trying to make sure to sabotage their game as best she could by "revealing" the alliance between Cory, America and Bowie Jane.

"They’re planning to target you, you and you, and they’re gonna try to use you to do they’re bidding," Mecole told the other houseguests, although it was unclear who exactly she was telling this to.

Mecole's exit is also particularly painful as she is the last houseguest to get evicted before the start of the jury -- meaning her time on the show is truly over, and she won't have a say in selecting the champion at the end of the season.

After her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, it came time for the next Head of Household competition -- which was revealed to be a convoluted memory game. As it turns out, the house may have underestimated Felicia, as she and Bowie tied for the win -- although Bowie managed to snag victory with a tie-breaker and become the new HoH.

Fans will have to tune in Sunday to see how Bowie handles the scheming and pressure of the position.

Big Brother airs multiple nights a week on CBS. Check here for this week's schedule.

RELATED CONTENT: