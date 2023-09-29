Big Brother viewers heard Jared Fields refer to his "girlfriend," Kenzie, on several occasions during his time on season 25, but according to the 25-year-old, he wasn't cheating by pursuing a romance with fellow houseguest Blue Kim.

"I actually don't have a girlfriend outside of here," Jared claimed in an ET exit interview with Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale. "I was really adamant at expressing that I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, a seven-year relationship and it was really tough because it was really fresh for me."

"I told myself going in that I would not get into a showmance, just because you don't want to jump from thing to thing and still be thinking about other people," he continued. "I told Blue about my situation and was really open and honest about it just so she understood why I felt certain ways... It was tough, but do I regret it? Not really, no. Not at all. That's just the honest truth about it."

Jared courted more controversy during his time on the show when he was caught on a live feed using the R-word slur. Some viewers called for his removal following the incident -- noting that fellow season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine was ejected from the show earlier this season when he was caught on a live feed using the N-word racial slur, thereby violating the show's code of conduct.

"I can't really speak on the fact of the show not really removing me from the game," Jared admitted. "I know that I got a really stern warning about making sure that that never happened again, and it didn’t. It never happened again."

"It's just one of those things that I completely regret and I wanted to apologize about, because it's just not my demeanor, it's not my character, and it's not something I would say in everyday life," he added. "It's never something that I would ever do again, so I just want to apologize to anybody who was offended by that, 'cause that is just not who I am."

Jared ended up in 11th place on Big Brother 25, being outlasted by his mother, legendary Survivor competitor Cirie Fields. He told ET he has no concerns about his mom's ability to stay strong without him in the cutthroat competition.

"I think she's gonna be good," he said. "I think now she's gonna kick it into high gear and now that she knows that she's by herself and that she doesn't have anybody to lean on, she's gonna be the player that I always knew that she would be."

"She's a legend in my eyes, she's always gonna be my greatest of all time," he added. "I just know that she got it and I got so much hope and respect for her... They better be aware, 'cause she 'bout to start going hard now."

As for what he took away from his own Big Brother experience, Jared said his time in the house helped him "develop into a better person."

"We go into this thing thinking like, 'Hey, I'm around millions of people every day, this ain't gone do nothing to me,'" he noted. "You get into this pressure cooker of an environment and things just start to go haywire. One thing I was able to take was, hey, even at 25 we think we know it all, but there's so much more to life. There's so much more to learn... It was a really good experience, a really meaningful experience for me, and I learned so much through it. I couldn't get that anywhere else."

Big Brother airs multiple nights a week on CBS. Check here for this week's schedule.

RELATED CONTENT: