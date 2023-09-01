Congratulations are in order for Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, who announced they're expecting baby No. 2!

The Big Brother alums took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a sweet Reel to announce the pregnancy. The happy couple are seen in the video dolled up with their baby girl, Alora Leigh, as they post up at the beach for their big photoshoot. They embrace one another as he's seen cradling her baby bump while their little one's playing with the sand.

"God is so faithful. When we first met we talked about building a family and traveling the world together but never did we imagine the magnitude in which we would be blessed," the couple captioned the post. "We are so happy that our family is expanding and cannot wait to share this journey with everyone 🤍 Alora is going to be a big sister y'all! Two under two is crazy 🤯🥹🤞🏾."

They went on to say that they "did not expect to be here [to be honest]" but that "this life is craaaaazy! And we're here along for the ride. 🍼."



Bayleigh and Swaggy met and fell in love on season 20 of Big Brother in 2018. During their time on the show, they conceived their first child, but Bayleigh ultimately suffered a miscarriage. Fans will never forget the shocking season 20 finale, which included Swaggy's live marriage proposal. The couple would later welcome Alora Leigh last September.

Addressing her previous miscarriage, Bayleigh wrote, "My first pregnancy didn’t happen the way that I had dreamt it. It was a unplanned and sudden surprise."

"But, as soon as I found out I was pregnant that baby was the only thing that mattered to me at all," she wrote. "When I lost it, I was devastated. I never really recovered from the loss. I just didn’t feel like I could do anything right. It took me until this year to finally feel whole again. Then and only then did God bless me with this little miracle."

The couple was flooded with tons of congratulatory messages in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Congrats!!! It is crazy but crazy fun! I love that my 2 are close in age ! I'm so happy for you guys ❤️," while another one added, "I feel like I was apart of this love story from day 1 watching you two on BB. Congratulations you guys. Definitely inspiring to see. 🥰🔥💛‼️. I love y'all."

RELATED CONTENT: