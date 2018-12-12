Life is pretty sweet for Swayleigh.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams tells ET’s Lauren Zima of life after Big Brother with fiance Bayleigh Dayton. “Like, everything I envisioned while she was in the jury house, exactly what’s going on right now. So, I’m so happy.”

Swaggy, 23, popped the question to Bayleigh, 25, on the Sept. 26 finale of Big Brother, after spending more than two months apart following his eviction from the series.

“I’m still in shock,” Bayleigh admits. “Like, princess fairy tale, all of that -- he does everything that I want him to do, so it’s good.”

“I went through the most traumatic experience in the house,” she shares. “Obviously losing a baby was traumatic, but the fact that I told him I was having a baby and he didn’t run from me. He was immediately like, ‘All right, I’m full support. What do you need? Are you OK?’ Like, freaking out. The producers were like, ‘All he does is call and ask about you.’ And I was like, he’s the one! He loves me. So, yeah. He’s just been my rock. I can’t live without that.”

The feeling is, obviously, mutual for the pair.

“Just when I look at her, she’s my motivation,” Swaggy gushes. “I usually listen to motivational speakers, to like, OK, I want to stay focused on my future, my career. But I don’t need that [anymore]. I look at her and it’s like, boom! OK, get up and do something.”

Bayleigh says she’s more than thankful to have Swaggy, or Chris as she calls him, to walk through this post-BB20 journey with, admitting it’s still weird to be a public figure.

“Like, coming out into reality, where all of a sudden, people know your business, people coming up to me in the supermarket and ask me, ‘Are you and Swaggy good? Where’s he at?’” she shares. “And I’m like, ‘He’s in the next aisle!’ Like, calm down people. It’s very serious. Like, breathe.”

ET spoke with Swayleigh at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future, celebrating the return of the network’s series, Love After Lockup, airing Fridays at 9 p.m. The couple says they’re still learning things about each other every day, figuring out love languages as they plan for their wedding.

“We’re putting in some work!” Bayleigh dishes. “Tentatively, we’re [thinking] September. Now, we’re like, guest list. Who’s coming? Cake. Colors. Like, I’m already overwhelmed, but I’m excited because it’s gonna be, like, a big thing.”

“He’s never been to a wedding!” she reveals. “So, he’s like, ‘I gotta go big!’”

Invites will be sent to their BB20 family members -- notably “The Hive,” who they say they talk to “every single day” -- and alums like Rachel Reilly, and Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson. But, the couple is just starting to think about the details for their big day.

“First of all -- OK, and this is the thing -- I’ve been Miss USA, modeling since I was little, so bridal dresses is gonna be a nightmare for me, ‘cause I’ve worn every one!” Bayleigh laments. “I’m trying to be the bomb.com, I want to be the most beautiful bride. It needs to be dramatic. DJ, music on point. Everybody’s coming. Yeah.”

“Just send the TV crew,” Swaggy jumps in, saying he ‘100 percent’ wants a televised wedding. “That’s all I care about. Just send cameras! Everybody come to the wedding, it’s an open invite.”

Celebrity Big Brother returns to CBS for season two on Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Big Brother will be back for season 21 next summer.

