'Big Brother' Alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Are Married!

Wedding bells are ringing for two former houseguests!

Big Brother alumni Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson tied the knot at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California on Sunday evening, ET has learned.

According to a source inside the ceremony, Robyn Kass, Big Brother’s casting director, officiated the ceremony.

The black-tie wedding, which took place in the late afternoon, was attended by several of the couple's former reality TV friends and co-stars. The source says Big Brother alums Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, and Corey Brooks attended the wedding, as well as Bachelor star Vanessa Grimaldi.

Just an hour before the ceremony took place, the pregnant bride shared a celebratory snapshot of her long wedding veil to her Instagram story, where she excitedly shared, "Guys! I'm getting married!"

The lovebirds, who met during Season 19 of Big Brother last year, got engaged on Feb. 13, just two weeks before their season 30 finale of The Amazing Race, where the pair came in first and took home $1 million.

In September, ET caught up with the happy couple just after they announced they were expecting their first child together, and she opened up about how they found out the exciting news.

"We actually found out while watching the finale of The Bachelorette," Graf recalled. "I wasn’t feeling well and decided to take a test even though I was pretty sure I wasn’t pregnant. I didn’t tell Cody -- I just went and laid back in bed with him, pregnancy test in my hoodie pocket. The show distracted me, so I forgot it was in there until after it ended."

As the episode came to a close, Graf said she suddenly remembered she had the test stick in her pocket and pulled it out to see the anticipated results.

"I pulled the stick out and immediately gasped at the result,” she says. "Cody looked at me scared and confused at the look on my face, [then] when I handed him the stick he immediately burst out into laughter and I burst into tears. It was the best surprise!"

Congrats to the happy couple on their new union!

