Big Brother lovebirds Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are expecting their first child, ET can confirm. But the joyful news almost got overshadowed by The Bachelorette!

“We actually found out while watching the finale of The Bachelorette,” Graf tells ET. “I wasn’t feeling well and decided to take a test even though I was pretty sure I wasn’t pregnant. I didn’t tell Cody -- I just went and laid back in bed with him, pregnancy test in my hoodie pocket. The show distracted me, so I forgot it was in there until after it ended.”



With the credits rolling on the nail-biting finale, Graf then remembered she had a possibly life-changing stick in her pocket.

“I pulled the stick out and immediately gasped at the result,” she says. “Cody looked at me scared and confused at the look on my face, [then] when I handed him the stick he immediately burst out into laughter and I burst into tears. It was the best surprise!”



“We weren’t trying to get pregnant ... but we weren’t not trying!” adds Graf, who met Nickson while filming season 19 of Big Brother.

While the engaged couple, who won season 30 of The Amazing Race, don’t yet know whether they’re having a boy or a girl, they’re planning on finding out by having a gender reveal brunch the day after their upcoming wedding, so that family and friends can celebrate with them.

“Our families are so excited,” Graf says. “This will be my mom’s first grandchild and Cody’s parents’ eighth grandchild. Paisley, Cody’s daughter, has actually been asking us for a baby brother all summer. She spoke it into existence!”

Graf says her pregnancy has been smooth and she has developed a “new superpower” with her heightened sense of smell.

The reality couple first teased the pregnancy on Sunday, posting images of Nickson holding Graf’s stomach on social media, with the momma-to-be also sharing an Instagram Story reading, "Is she pregnant or getting fat? That's a secret I'll never tell. xoxo, Gossip Girl."

The happy pair then confirmed the pregnancy with excited posts on Monday.

“WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon!” Graf wrote alongside a photo showing the couple holding a sonogram picture. “I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life .”

“Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement!” Graf added. “I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Cody's birthday . We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything! #MomToBe #BabyOnBoard.”

Nickson also took to Instagram to gush about his family joy.

"Every day, Jessica and I thank the Lord for all the blessings He gives us,” he wrote. “And now we are blessed with the greatest gift. .. a child. We are beyond pleased. Thank you for all who have stood with us in support ... and thank you to those who have opposed us to make all the victories worth it. I’m looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year.”

See more on Big Brother below.



RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Talk Winning 'Amazing Race' and Moving to Dallas

NEWS: Julie Chen Returns to 'Big Brother' in First Appearance Since Husband Les Moonves' Exit From CBS

NEWS: 'Big Brother' Alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Get Engaged During Visit Back to the House

Related Gallery