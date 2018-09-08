Congrats to Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo!

The couple got engaged during a visit back to the Big Brother house on Friday. Several fans watching the show's live-feed shared the happy news on Twitter, pointing out that this season's houseguests wrote "Congrats Nicole & Victor" on the pin-art wall in one of the rooms.

Franzel, 26, and Arroyo, 27, appeared on season 18 of the CBS reality competition in the summer of 2016, during which she was actually involved in a showmance with housemate Corey Brooks. The two split after the finale, and Franzel started dating Arroyo in June 2017.

Congrats to Victor and Nicole on their engagement 💍🌷💘 #BB20.

Love is love. Goodluck 🙏 — SWAGGY C 🥂 (@SwaggyCTV) September 7, 2018

maybe Victor was there too? Kaycee and Haleigh only mentioned Derrick and Nicole 🤔💍❓ pic.twitter.com/nz8gsYiWvB — hamsterwatch #bb20 🐹⌚️ (@hamsterwatch) September 7, 2018

During an interview with ET last year, Arroyo described how they fell in love. “Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” Victor confesses. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she's my girlfriend.”

“I'm trying to move over there to Michigan and stay over there with her,” Victor, who lived in New Orleans, said at the time. “So, kinda see how that plays out, but it's exciting. She's friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don't know her beyond Big Brother, but she's a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”

Arroyo and Franzel will compete together on season 31 of The Amazing Race. Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Big Brother has created quite a few marriages in recent years. See more in the video below.

