Never underestimate the twists and turns you'll experience while watching Big Brother!

On Wednesday's heated Big Brother 20 finale, the drama of the jury's final vote for the season's winner was totally overshadowed when Chris "Swaggy C" Williams had a chance to reconnect with Bayleigh Dayton after weeks of being apart.

Swaggy C, who had been eliminated early in the competition, had struck up a meaningful romance with Bayleigh in the short time they shared the house together. During Wednesday's finale, the 23-year-old day trader managed to express just how enamored he still was, despite weeks of separation.

"I'm still very much in love with Bayleigh, 100 percent," Swaggy C admitted when asked what it was like to see her after 76 days. He also revealed that a lot has been going on in the real world while Bayleigh was competing.

"I went to your parents' wedding anniversary, and I've spent a lot of time with them," Swaggy C revealed. "I've played golf with your dad every single weekend."

Swaggy then stood up and walked over to Bayleigh, taking her hands and asking her to stand up with him.

"Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you love me, and wanted to be with me forever, made me realize that 'girlfriend' wasn't enough, honestly," he said, before dropping to one knee and pulling out a diamond ring.

"Shut up!" Bayleigh said in stunned, excited disbelief.

"I don't care about any other girl in the world. I want you and only you. I don't really know what my future holds, but I want you in it," Swaggy C said. "Will you marry me?"

"Yes, yes, yes!" Bayleigh exclaimed while jumping up and down and kissing Swaggy C. Needless to say, the other members of the jury couldn't contain their excitement.

