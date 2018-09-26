After weeks of scheming, deal-making, backstabbing, and grueling competition, Big Brother 20 came down to three remaining house guests duking it out for the $500,000 prize.

Kaycee Clark, JC Mounduix, and Tyler Crispen were the three ruthless competitors who managed to hang on to the bitter end, and after one final night of high-stakes, head-to-head challenges, only one could win it all.

And the winner of Big Brother 20 is....

...pro footballer Kaycee!

The exciting finale kicked off Wednesday, with the second part of the final Head of Household competition, in which JC and Kaycee had to put their memory skills and their rock climbing abilities to the test, in a timed challenge that asked them to recall trivia about past eliminations, and then climb a rock wall to place their answers at the top.

Both houseguests gave it their all, but Kaycee ended up edging JC out by a minute and went on to face off against Tyler for the chance to be named the final HOH of the summer.

For their final challenge, they faced off in another test of their Big Brother 20 trivia knowledge called Jury Oddcast. For the test, they listen to eliminated houseguests recount things that happened to them during the season, and then they have to vote on whether or not what the houseguests said was correct, or not quite accurate.

After answering every single question exactly the same, the competition came down to a tie-breaker challenge that Kaycee ended up winning, making her the final HOH -- meaning she got the chance to kick out either Tyler, with whom she had a season-long alliance, or JC.

In the end, Kaycee sent JC home after an emotional final elimination, sending herself and Tyler to face off against the jury, who decided their fate.

However, the jury deliberations also took the world by surprise when Chris "Swaggy C" Williams got on one knee and popped the question to his showmance girlfriend and former houseguest Bayleigh Dayton!

Check out the video below for more on the wild showmances of Big Brother 20.

