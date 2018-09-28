'Big Brother' Stars Bayleigh and Swaggy C Reveal Miscarriage

Bayleigh and Swaggy C are ready to open up about those pregnancy rumors.

The couple got engaged on the season 20 finale of Big Brother on Wednesday, and while they gushed to ET about Swaggy's proposal, they stayed mum on rumors Bayleigh was pregnant.

Speculation began midseason, when Bayliegh told houseguest Haleigh that her period was late. Swaggy had been eliminated weeks earlier. "We're not going to really comment on that," Swaggy told ET at the show's after-party.

In a YouTube video posted on Friday, however, the pair revealed that Bayleigh was pregnant, but suffered a miscarriage in the jury house.

"During our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby. Unfortunately, and we don't know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house, and it's something that we're still figuring out," Bayleigh explained. "We actually just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today."

Bayleigh shared that she would have been ecstatic to become a mom. "It would have been a blessing, and we were both really excited when we found out. And we were both, really, really upset when we found out we lost it," she said.

Swaggy said that after he left the competition, he was getting updates on Bayleigh's pregnancy two times a week. "I don't care if we've only been together for 23 days, I love you," he said. "That situation, I didn't propose because of that situation alone... I love her. The situation made us stronger."

See more on Big Brother 20 in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Big Brother’ 20’s Tyler Reacts to Angela’s ‘Furniture’ Nickname and Talks Showmance Future (Exclusive)

'Big Brother' Stars Bayleigh and Swaggy Address Baby Rumors (Exclusive)

'Big Brother' Season 20 Finale Ends With a Shocking Live Marriage Proposal

Related Gallery