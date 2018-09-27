Is there a baby on the way for Big Brother stars Swaggy and Bayleigh?!



ET's Brice Sander caught up with the couple just after they got engaged on the season 20 finale to address all the hearsay, but they didn't exactly clear the air.



“We’re not going to really comment on that,” Swaggy offered at the show's after-party before his fiancee chimed in, “Yeah, we don’t talk about it.”



All the speculation began midseason when Bayleigh told houseguest Haleigh that her period was late. It’s also important to note that Swaggy had been eliminated weeks earlier.



However, ET learned from an eyewitness at the after-party that Bayleigh was spied ordering a glass of wine at the bar. Of course, it’s possible she was grabbing a drink for someone else.



During our chat with the pair, Bayleigh also dished on her gorgeous engagement ring and who helped Swaggy ensure Bayleigh would love it.



“He did really good,” Bayleigh gushed. “And he said he got a little bit of help from my mom.” That’s when Swaggy explained that he spent two weeks showing her parents rings before they all agreed on one.



“I’m in love with that,” Bayleigh said when discussing Swaggy not only getting permission from her parents but having them help him get the perfect ring. “Nobody has ever done that before. Then he went by himself, so real bold.”



Check out the full chat above and get more details from the finale right here.



Get more TV news in the clip below.



