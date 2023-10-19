*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

It's been a very busy week in the Big Brother house, with a lot of unexpected twists and turns that flipped the whole game on its head.

Going into Thursday's live show, Felicia Cannon and Blue Kim were on the chopping block, put there by Head of Household Jag Bains.

However, due to a number of twists and surprises that have come to truly define this season, things got really wild when it came to the Power of Veto competitions. Instead of one Power of Veto being handed out, there were two.

Blue managed to snag the Power of Veto and, logically, took herself off the block next, which made room for America Lopez to go up instead.

Which was when Jag's whole plan came together. Jag managed to win the second Power of Veto and decided to take Felicia off the block to backdoor Cory Wurtenberger -- America's showmance boyfriend and closest ally.

With both Cory and America being backdoored, neither had a chance to truly save themselves before the live vote. A tearful America went "scorched earth" on Jag and Blue, but Cory decided to try and play things a little more safe.

With America's blessing, essentially, Cory campaigned hard to keep himself in the game -- and seemed to be making headway right up until Thursday's live eviction where the eventual vote went how many expected -- Cory was kicked out by a unanimous decision and became the second member of the jury, alongside Cameron Hardin.

Speaking with host Julie Chen Moonves in his exit interview, Cory said he knows it was "the right move" on Jag's part.

"If I won HOH this coming week, I [would be] putting Matt [Klotz] and Jag up, so no hard feelings when it comes to that," Cory said. "The truth is, after being called out like seven speeches in a row, I feel like I'm in danger until that veto meeting is done and noms are locked."

When asked about not being able to get the votes to save himself, Cory said he basically didn't have enough people left in the house supporting him.

"There is more I could've done, but it just probably would have entailed me trying to get America to feel super guilty and then throw in the towel," Cory said. "Which, that feels like crossing the line and I'm not going to do that."

As for his hopes for his romance with America after the show comes to an end, Cory said, "I can't wait to spend more time with her. She's amazing. I can't wait for all of this to be over."

Big Brother airs multiple nights a week on CBS. Check here for this week's schedule.

