'Big Brother' Alum Christmas Abbott Arrested in Florida

ET has learned that Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday, on charges of felony criminal mischief.

According to a police report obtained by ET, Abbott allegedly drove to a gym in August to confront her child's father, Benjamin Bunn, and his supposed romantic partner, where she allegedly threw a coffee cup and caused a scene. As she left the gym, she got in her car and allegedly rammed the woman's vehicle twice, causing over $5,000 worth of damage.

In the report, the responding officer wrote Abbott "began crying" and told him "she just 'lost it," adding that "the suspect said she is 8 months pregnant and her child's father is cheating on her with the victim. This caused her to become extremely upset. I asked her why she took it out on the victim's vehicle and not her child's father's vehicle and she told me that if his vehicle was parked here, she would have taken it out on his vehicle instead."

The officer also noted that he spoke with both the child's father and the victim, who admitted to dating the child's father, "but said they are no longer in a relationship."

According to the report, Abbott, 36, was arrested at the time, but due to being eight months along in her pregnancy, she was released and allowed to turn herself in later, but her vehicle was seized.

ET has not received word on a court date at this time, but according to the report, the victim is "adamant" that she will press charges.

Abbott welcomed her first child, a son named Loyal Atticus Abbott, in October, after announcing her pregnancy with Bunn in March.

The reality star placed third on Big Brother's 19th season. For more news on the show, watch the video below.

