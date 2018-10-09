Big Brother star Christmas Abbott is a mother!

Abbott welcomed her first child, son Loyal Atticus Abbott, on Oct. 8, ET has exclusively learned. Loyal was born at 11:28 p.m. in South Carolina and weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 22.5 inches long.

Abbott and her son are healthy and doing well. She announced she was pregnant in March.

The 36-year-old fitness guru explained the unique baby name to ET.

"My family has a history of strong and unique names so I wanted to follow suit," she says. "I chose his first name Loyal because I believe it will guide him to have strong integrity through his life. It’s a reminder that family comes first, which is why it is his first name."

"I chose his second name Atticus from the Greek educator and philosopher to embrace balance and fairness through understanding," she continues. "Neither is a family name but I hope he will embrace his name as his own and follow the greatness he can bring to this world through love, understanding, and fair action."

Christmas Abbott

Abbott says she actually changed her mind about Loyal's second name Atticus after he was born.

"I had a short list of names and actually had a different second name picked that I felt VERY confident in it up until the moment he was born," she shares. "To a point of certainty. However, when I sat with him after the chaos and reflected on our journey together to this point and who he could become in his life, it was switched. The name, which was not my first choice until this moment, stayed stuck on my tongue as I watched him in this new world. My heart sang and I knew he was special and needed a strong, unique name to remind him of his what he can contribute to this world."

For more Big Brother news, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

