Jackson Michie and Holly Allen faced off for $500,000 at the start of Wednesday's season 21 finale of Big Brother, but they're coming away from the show with another prize: love.

The couple were just one of several showmances to develop this season, but they're determined to make it work. As they told ET's Brice Sander at the show's finale on Wednesday, no matter what the pair are going to be friends for life.

"Before anything romantically happened between Michie and I, we established that we're going to be friends forever," Holly explained. "I don't know where life is going to take us after here… we are going to take everything one day at a time."

"But regardless of whether things happen romantically outside of here or not, we're going to be friends forever, that much we know," she added.

Michie shared similar sentiments, explaining that they already have real, decided-upon plans for the future.

"First, we're going to Disney World, and then we're going to Bora Bora," Michie revealed. "Holly and I have a deal, she shook on it. Regardless of whether we're in a relationship or not, every year we have to take at least one trip and it has to be to the exact opposite of the location where the year before was."

As for their romantic plans, Michie agreed that they'll be playing their relationship by ear.

"We're both mature, rational people and we're not going to pressure anything," he explained. "Whatever happens, happens. And if her life and my life are able to coincide synergistically, then great! But regardless, she will always be in my life."

Michie and Holly's relationship was put to the test ahead of the finale, as they questioned each other's loyalty after each winning a part of the Head of Household competition, and whether they would take each other to the end.

Eventually, Michie decided to take Holly to the final two, and came out the winner, while Holly ended up the runner-up.

"There's a lot of mixed emotions," Michie said of his big win. "But it's what I came to do."

"It was a roller coaster, but as it sinks in, it's relieving. It's relieving to be done and to have the outcome that I always wanted," he added.

