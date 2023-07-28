Sometimes, the allure of the Big Brother house can pull some houseguests back in, even years later!

On Friday, fans eagerly awaiting the start of Big Brother season 25 found out one of the big twists waiting for the next batch of players -- and it includes three very familiar faces who are coming back to really shake things up.

Longtime host Julie Chen Moonves spoke with ET and revealed that three key players from previous seasons are going to be coming back to change things up in a big way.

The returning houseguests include Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes and Frankie Grande!

So what does their involvement mean for the gameplay this coming season? "[It] means the game has turned upside down, anything can happen," Julie teased. "Expect the unexpected more than ever."

Reyes famously competed during Season 3, where she came in second place and was regarded as one of the strongest players to ever enter the house. She returned for season 7's Big Brother: All-Stars, but came in sixth.

Brittney Haynes competed in both season 12 and season 14 of Big Brother, where she won over the hearts of fans with her commentary and confessionals, but didn't manage to earn a victory either time. Despite coming in 4th during season 12, she still walked away with the title of America's Favorite Houseguest.

Finally, Frankie Grande -- the brother of Ariana Grande -- is making his return after first competing on season 16 (and also competing on season 18 of Celebrity Big Brother UK), where he came in sixth place, but impressed fans with his enthusiasm and personality.

"Those three past houseguests are legends," Julie said. "They are three of the most memorable, three of the most clever houseguests we’ve ever had."

While the three familiar faces are set to make some sort of appearance on the show, they aren't among the 16 new houseguests gearing up to compete this season. So will the three get a chance to take another run at a Big Brother victory?

"You never know! I know they’d like to, [but] we’ll see," Julie teased.

Big Brother season 25 kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2 on CBS.

'Big Brother': Julie Chen Moonves Breaks Down Show's Most Shocking Moments Ever (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Julie Chen Moonves Shares Her Most Shocking 'Big Brother' Moments Ever

'Big Brother': Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Origin of Famous Catchphrases (Exclusive)

Julie Chen Says She Wasn't the First Choice to Be 'Big Brother' Host

'Big Brother': Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Her Favorite Zingbot Roasts (Exclusive)