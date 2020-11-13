The Big Mouth crew is headed to camp in season 4!

On Friday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming season of the animated comedy -- which stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph and more as a group of teens and their accompanying "Hormone Monsters."

In season 4, the kids find themselves dealing with an onslaught of anxiety at summer camp ahead of their eighth grade year. The pesky emotion comes in the form of Tito the Mosquito, a new character voiced by Maria Bamford.

The new episodes will also feature guest appearances from Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown and more, as well as the introduction of Ayo Edebiri -- who will be replacing Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy, a biracial character, after Slate announced in June that she would be stepping away from the role.

Edebiri will make her debut in season 4's penultimate episode, while Slate's Missy is seen in hologram form in a dystopian future in the trailer, warning her fellow classmates that the end of the world is imminent.

Slate announced her Big Mouth departure on Instagram in June, writing that "Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people."

"At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play 'Missy' because her mom is Jewish and white -- as am I," she wrote in part. "I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed, that it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing 'Missy,' I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people. Ending my portrayal of 'Missy' is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions."

Edebiri was announced as Slate's successor the next month. The rising actress and comedian, who will voice Missy through Big Mouth's remaining seasons, also joined the writers' room for the fifth season.

Season 4 of Big Mouth will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 4.

