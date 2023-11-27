He's no longer a boyfriend -- he's a husband!

Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich have tied the knot. The "Any Kind of Guy" singer made the reveal last week on Instagram.

"Thankful for my baby ♥️," he wrote next to a black-and-white photo of him and von Turkovich in their wedding attire.

And the news didn't stop there. Schmidt quickly followed the post with a video of his wife, standing in the sun and showing off a baby bump.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"Thankful for our baby 🤍," he wrote in another Instagram post.

Both post were shared on Schmidt and von Turkovich's respective Instagram accounts.

The pair's set of surprising news was celebrated by their followers. Schmidt's bandmates also took to the comments section to celebrate.

"So thankful for this little family. Love you," Logan Henderson wrote, while James Maslow celebrated with a series of heart emojis.

Schmidt's confirmation comes weeks after he left fans with big time questions -- following his birthday post.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes everyone :) For anyone wondering I’m 33, even though I obviously still look 23," he wrote. "Life is good! I’m so grateful for all of you and especially my beautiful wife @mica_chu."

Schmidt and von Turkovich began their relationship in 2015. The "City Is Ours" singer popped the question in July 2022.

"A few more sweet moments from this sweet day…Kendall promised me a long time ago that he wouldn’t propose to me on stage," von Turkovich wrote next to a photo of her sitting next to her man and flashing her new bling. "He broke his promise just a little bit but I like this promise more. On a stage but just in front of some friends and my sister @gabrielavt . Right where we met 10 years ago. Love you forever @kendallschmidt 💗."

Schmidt and von Turkovich's news comes after the musician's bandmate, Carlos PenaVega, and his wife, Alexa PenaVega, announced they were expecting their fourth child earlier this month.

