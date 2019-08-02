'Biggest Loser' Returns to TV With Host Bob Harper

Bob Harper is returning to The Biggest Loser.

On Friday, USA Network announced that its previously announced reboot of the weight-loss reality series will be hosted by the 53-year-old trainer, who was a part of all 17 seasons of the original series during its NBC run from 2004 to 2016. The 10-episode season is set to debut on the network in 2020.

The news comes after Harper, who served as a trainer for 16 seasons and the host for one, went through a health crisis in 2017 when he suffered a massive heart attack. In a press release, Harper said has "learned a lot" since that scary occurrence.

"I know more than ever that it’s about overall health and living your absolute best life inside and out, plus finding ways to overcome the everyday obstacles that we all face," Harper said. "That is what we are doing with the show. We are going to be changing lives and it is going to be big. I cannot wait to get started!"

Harper also stopped by Today to discuss his new gig and reveal some changes fans can expect.

"I'm going to be the host of the show. I hope to still be doing a little training in there. I can't help it!" he joked. "We're going to have new trainers. We're gonna have a new medical team. This show is gonna be bigger and better than ever."

"We're trying to approach it in a completely different way. We want to help them when they're on the show and when they go home," he added. "The aftercare, I think, is going to be super important for them too. Because, you know, you come onto our show and you're learning so much and then whenever it's time for you to go back home, it can be a really hard adjustment."

As for why he signed on, Harper referenced his heart attack as a driving force for his decision, revealing that he's currently feeling "great."

"That is why I'm so excited to come back on to The Biggest Loser, because I related to those contestants way more than I've ever related to them. Because I went from being this cross-fitter, working out so hard every day, to not being able to walk around a city block without getting winded," he shared. "So I was having to start back at square one. So I really want to bring my recovery onto the show because I know what they're going through."

"It is a struggle and you just do the best that you can," he added.

New episodes of The Biggest Loser will debut on USA next year.

