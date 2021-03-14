Bill Burr Faces Backlash Over GRAMMYs Jokes

Bill Burr is facing backlash for some of his jokes at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards pre-telecast ceremony. The comedian's remarks during his appearance prompted some livestream viewers to call him out for insensitive jokes. ET has reached out to Burr's rep for comment.

"Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?" Burr quipped after walking onstage to piano music. "I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I'm such a moron. I'm losing so much money right now."

While presenting Best Tropical Album, Burr cracked, "How many, like, feminists are going nuts? 'Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?"

Fans were also upset by Burr mispronouncing Natalia Lafourcade's name while announcing her as winner of Best Regional Mexican Musical Album. "I can't say the name. The GRAMMY goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I'm sorry. Natalia, you won," he said.

Burr also presented Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, Best Choral Performance, Best Classical Instrument Solo Performance, Best Classical Vocal Album and Best Classical Compendium.

