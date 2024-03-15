Bill Murray has three people in mind to portray him in the highly anticipated SNL 1975 film, which has already started filming in New York City.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie is about the moments that led up to the first episode of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11, 1975.

That year, Murray was made a cast member of ABC's variety show Saturday Night Live With Howard Cosell. That same season, NBC premiered a variety show of their own called Saturday Night. Cosell's show only lasted one season, and was canceled in early 1976. Murray went on to be cast on NBC's variety show, whose name was switched to Saturday Night Live in 1977 and worked there until 1980.

At Thursday's premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City, the 73-year-old actor shared with ET's Rachel Smith who he'd like to portray him in SNL 1975. "Out of all the people that came after me [on SNL], I think I really enjoyed Kenan Thompson. He could play me -- or Bill Hader. Those two."

Murray added, "Or Kristen Wiig. Any of those three could play me."

Meanwhile, at the premiere of Apple TV+'s Palm Royale at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, Wiig reacted to Murray suggesting she should portray him.

"That's what he said?" the 50-year-old actress -- who was a cast member on SNL from 2005 to 2012 -- asked ET's Denny Directo, before replying, "Gladly, gladly, yes. I'm ready."

Wiig would be joining an all-star cast if she were to take on the role of Murray in SNL 1975. To name a few, Nicholas Podany will play Billy Crystal, Gabriel LaBelle will portray Lorne Michaels, Cory Michael Smith will be Chevy Chase, Dylan O'Brien takes on the role of Dan Aykroyd, and Matt Wood will play John Belushi.

No release date is set for SNL 1975, but fans can catch Murray in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire when it hits theaters on March 22. And Wiig's show, Palm Royale, premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20.

