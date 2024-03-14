Kaia Gerber is grateful to have a friend in co-star Kristen Wiig, especially as she prepares for her role in SNL 1975.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from Thursday's Los Angeles premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale, the 22-year-old supermodel and actress said that in preparation for stepping into the world of Saturday Night Live, she asked Wiig, 50, for advice.

Wiig starred on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012. On Wednesday, it was also announced that she will return to host the sketch series for the fifth time on April 6. It's her iconic connection to the show that made Gerber confident when asking for words of wisdom.

"Oh my gosh, I mean, the whole time we were shooting -- I've always been a fan of SNL, so I would always in between takes be like, 'Please, tell me all your stories,'" the actress told ET. "I've been a fan of Kristen's. I think her work on that show was brilliant, so yeah, I mean she gave me some advice and I'm also just very excited to go back to the '70s."

It was announced on Tuesday that Gerber will play Jacqueline Carlin, the ex-wife (then-fiancée) of SNL original cast member Chevy Chase -- played by Cory Michael Smith. The film, which is described as the "true story of what happened" on the night that SNL premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, comes from writer-director Jason Reitman, who Gerber described as "a genius."

"I just think Jason Reitman is a genius and [it's] such an incredible cast," she said. Previously announced cast members include Succession's Nicholas Braun, The Fabelmans star Gabriel Labelle, New Girl's Lamorne Morris and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard.

Hilariously, Gerber also shared that it's at least an easier jump for her as an actress after wrapping Palm Royale, which is set in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1969. "Yes, I'm a time traveler now," she said.

In the series, Gerber stars as a nail artist with dreams of becoming a model while Wiig plays a former beauty pageant contestant with her sights set on better things, as well. The pair bond throughout the series as they empower each other to strive -- often humorously -- to achieve their dreams.

Gerber also noted that the project is a reunion for her and Bottoms co-star Rachel Sennott, who will play Rosie Shuster, one of the show's original writers and Lorne Michaels' wife at the time.

A release date for SNL 1975 has yet to be announced but filming is currently underway.

Palm Royale premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20.

