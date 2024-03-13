Saturday Night Live is feeling the Kenergy!

Ryan Gosling is still riding high from his show-stopping "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 96th Oscars on Sunday and it would appear he's taking that enthusiasm with him to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Plaza on April 13.

On Wednesday, SNL announced that both Gosling, 43, and former cast member Kristen Wiig will host the show in April, with Wiig taking over the reins on April 6 along with musical guest RAYE and Gosling the next week with Chris Stapleton.

Wiig, 50, just recently appeared on the iconic variety series back in December alongside Kate McKinnon (coincidentally, Gosling's Barbie co-star) who made her debut as a guest host for the Christmas-themed episode. The Bridesmaids star is currently promoting her new AppleTV+ series, Palm Royale, which premieres on March 20.

It's been an epic season of SNL thus far as Saltburn star Jacob Elordi helmed the first episode of the new year, alongside musical guest Reneé Rapp. Following Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake's SNL return on Jan. 27, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri made her SNL debut, alongside returning musical guest Jennifer Lopez. Season 49 has also included host and musical guest appearances from Josh Brolin, Ariana Grande, Emma Stone and Sydney Sweeney.

The NBC sketch comedy show kicked off its 49th season on Oct. 14, and brought SNL alum Pete Davidson back to Studio 8H to host the premiere. SNL was forced to go dark and cut their 48th season short earlier this year due to the Writers Guild of America strike. However, with the WGA reaching a deal with the AMPTP, Saturday Night Live was able to return to TV.

Check out the full list of the hosts and musical guests who are lending their talent to season 49.

SNL Episode 1 -- Oct. 14, 2023

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Pete Davidson hosted the season premiere, alongside the night's musical guest, rapper Ice Spice. The Dumb Money star departed the show following season 47, after eight seasons -- most in which he was the youngest cast member. Davidson joined the show when he was just 20 years old and was perhaps most popular for his self-effacing "Weekend Update" appearances.

SNL Episode 2 -- Oct. 21, 2023

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bad Bunny pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Oct. 21. He previously performed back in season 46, during an episode hosted by Regé-Jean Page, in which he made an appearance as an old-timey sailor in one of the night's more memorable sketches.

SNL Episode 3 -- Oct. 28, 2023

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Acclaimed comedian Nate Bargatze -- best known for his GRAMMY-nominated stand-up show, The Greatest Average American -- made his debut SNL hosting appearance on Oct. 28. He was joined by the Foo Fighters, who made their ninth appearance as musical guests, and their first time back in Studio 8H since season 46.

SNL Episode 4 -- Nov. 11, 2023

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet made his return to the SNL stage on Nov. 11. The Wonka star previously hosted the sketch comedy series in December 2020, during season 46. This time around, Chalamet was joined by musical guest boygenius.

SNL Episode 5 -- Nov. 18, 2023

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jason Momoa hosted SNL for the second time on Nov. 18, with Tate McRae making her musical guest debut.

SNL Episode 6 -- Dec. 2, 2023

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Oscar winner Emma Stone joined the show's prestigious Five-Timers Club after four previous turns as host, and two memorable guest cameos. Stone was joined by first-time musical guest Noah Kahan.

SNL Episode 7 -- Dec. 9, 2023

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Adam Driver returned for his fourth time hosting on Dec. 9, in support of his upcoming biopic, Ferrari. Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, made her second appearance as musical guest.

SNL Episode 8 -- Dec. 16, 2023

Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate McKinnon returned to Studio 8H for her first time hosting since leaving SNL at the end of season 47 in 2022. She was joined by Billie Eilish as a third-time musical guest.

SNL Episode 9 -- Jan. 20, 2024

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Priscilla star made his SNL debut, hosting the first episode of the New Year. He was joined by musical guest Reneé Rapp, just a week after the release of her feature film debut, playing Regina George in the musical reimagining of Mean Girls -- and a special appearance by Megan Thee Stallion on her Mean Girls collab with Rapp, "Not My Fault."

SNL Episode 10 -- Jan. 27, 2024

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson hosted SNL for the second time, with Justin Timberlake joining as the episode's musical guest. Timberlake made his return to Studio 8H for the first time since December 2013. He's previously served as a host five times and performed on the show six times, including his March 2000 debut with *NSYNC.

SNL Episode 11 -- Feb. 3, 2024

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Newly-minted Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri made her SNL hosting debut on Feb. 3. The Bear star appeared alongside musical guest Jennifer Lopez, who made her fifth appearance on the variety series.

SNL Episode 12 -- Feb. 24, 2024

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Standup comedian Shane Gillis -- who was originally cast in SNL season 45 before being fired for racist and homophobic jokes -- will return to 30 Rock to host, joined by musical guest 21 Savage.

SNL Episode 13 -- March 2, 2024

Gotham/GC Images

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will make her hosting debut on March 2, with country star Kacey Musgraves taking the musical stage. The appearance will be Musgraves' third on SNL -- she made history back in 2021 by becoming the first artist ever to perform nude on the late night show.

SNL Episode 14 -- March 9, 2024

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Josh Brolin will return to SNL for his third hosting gig on March 9. Ariana Grande will serve as the musical guest, after previously performing in 2014 and hosting and performing back in 2016.

SNL Episode 15 -- March 30, 2024

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty

Ramy Youssef will helm SNL for his first time for the Easter show on March 30. The Poor Things star will be joined by "Goosebumps" rapper Travis Scott, who previously performed in 2018 with guest host Awkwafina.

SNL Episode 16 -- April 6, 2024

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kristen Wiig, a seven year SNL alum now considered to be one of the greats, will join the illustrious Five-Timers Club on April 6. She will host with musical guest RAYE, who is making her debut on the long-running series.

SNL Episode 17 -- April 13, 2024

Ruby Wallau/Getty Images

After a massively successful performance at the Oscars and his new film, The Fall Guy, debuting to rave reviews at SXSW, Gosling will host the show alongside Chris Stapleton on April 13. The hosting gig will be Gosling's third and Stapleton's second.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: