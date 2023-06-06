'Bottoms' Trailer: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber Pack a Punch
'Bottoms' Trailer No. 1
'Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32
Why Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split (Source)
Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Matty Healy Stops Mid Show for …
Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Matt Rife's Wish to Date Wife Mila Kun…
Jessie J Gives Birth to First Child
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Pete Davidson Shares MGK and Megan Fox's 'Sick' Reaction to Join…
'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Compares Online Girlfriend to Cardi B and…
Anna Shay, 'Bling Empire' Star, Dead at 62
'90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Meets With Her Ex-Boyfriend Behind Gino…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Chrissy Teigen Says DNA Test Mishap Left Her Convinced She Had a…
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Katherine Heigl Says Karev and Izzie Ending Up…
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
EXCLUSIVE: Tim McGraw Says Daughter Gracie Is 'Way More Talented…
Watch Taylor Swift Swallow a Bug During 'Eras' Concert
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Praise Each Other’s Fashion Sense …
Mix one part Fight Club with one part Booksmart, and you've got Bottoms, the new film from Shiva Baby writer and director Emma Seligman.
The red band trailer for the upcoming high school comedy dropped on Tuesday, giving fans a look at Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Rachel Sennott and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri as PJ and Josie, a pair of "ugly, untalented gays" looking to catch the eyes of their dream girls, played by Kaia Gerber and Havana Rose Liu.
To avoid getting expelled for injuring the school's star football player, the pair comes up with the idea to run a self-defense club at their school to protect the "weak and defenseless" from the aggressive jocks -- and maybe hook up in the process.
"So, we teach a bunch of girls how to defend themselves, they are grateful to us, adrenaline is flowing, next thing you know, Isabel and Brittany are kissing us on the mouths!" PJ lays out in the clip.
Watch the full red band trailer below.
The film also stars former NFL player Marshawn Lynch as the girls' advisor, Mr. G, as well as Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, Ruby Cruz, Miles Fowler, Punkie Johnson and more.
Bottoms is in select theaters on Aug. 25 and wide on Sept. 1.
RELATED CONTENT:
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Vacation in Mexico Following Awards Season
Pete Davidson Goes to Hockey Game With 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Stars
Rising Star Ayo Edebiri Makes Her Mark on 'Big Mouth' and 'Dickinson'