Mix one part Fight Club with one part Booksmart, and you've got Bottoms, the new film from Shiva Baby writer and director Emma Seligman.

The red band trailer for the upcoming high school comedy dropped on Tuesday, giving fans a look at Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Rachel Sennott and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri as PJ and Josie, a pair of "ugly, untalented gays" looking to catch the eyes of their dream girls, played by Kaia Gerber and Havana Rose Liu.

To avoid getting expelled for injuring the school's star football player, the pair comes up with the idea to run a self-defense club at their school to protect the "weak and defenseless" from the aggressive jocks -- and maybe hook up in the process.

"So, we teach a bunch of girls how to defend themselves, they are grateful to us, adrenaline is flowing, next thing you know, Isabel and Brittany are kissing us on the mouths!" PJ lays out in the clip.

Watch the full red band trailer below.

The film also stars former NFL player Marshawn Lynch as the girls' advisor, Mr. G, as well as Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, Ruby Cruz, Miles Fowler, Punkie Johnson and more.

Bottoms is in select theaters on Aug. 25 and wide on Sept. 1.

RELATED CONTENT:

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Vacation in Mexico Following Awards Season

Pete Davidson Goes to Hockey Game With 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Stars

Rising Star Ayo Edebiri Makes Her Mark on 'Big Mouth' and 'Dickinson'

'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Reveals Celebrity Fans of Hit Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery