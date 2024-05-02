It's no secret that Bill Pullman is one proud dad! The 70-year-old veteran actor is thrilled that his son, Lewis Pullman, is having such a major breakout year, thanks to his success with the hit Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry.

Lewis plays chemist Calvin Evans opposite Brie Larson's Elizabeth Zott in the TV series adapted from Bonnie Garmus' bestselling novel.

ET's Dedire Behar caught up with Bill at the Lifetime For Your Consideration event on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the Murdaugh Murders: The Movie star gushed about his youngest son.

"Let's talk about Lewis. I love that!" Bill told ET, lighting up at the mention. "I don't know if it'll ever happen again, but we're both doing this Emmy thing at the same time."

Lewis Pullman attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. - Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Bill had a proud dad moment when the Pullmans took over Los Angeles billboards, sharing, "Lessons in Chemistry, that came out in October the same weekend that [Murdaugh Murders] came out. Billboards in L.A., you'd go down it'd be Lewis, me, Lewis, me. All the Pullmans!"

Bill also praised the — for lack of a better word — chemistry between Lewis and Oscar winner Brie, noting, "It's been great to see! He's gotten quite a bit of recognition for that part, and it's been great, real magic between he and Brie Larson. I think that's kind of like lightning in a bottle."

Brie Larson and Lewis Pullman speak on a panel for Lessons in Chemistry at Deadline Contenders Television 2024 held at the Directors Guild of America on April 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calfornia. - Rich Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

As for Bill, he has received quite a bit of acclaim for playing real-life South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh in the TV mini-series. The Casper star said he has not heard from any members of the Murdaugh family since taking on the role.

"No, no, don't tell them. Keep it secret," he quipped. "I haven't had any contact with them and I think probably it's going to be better for both me and for them."

Lessons in Chemistry received two Golden Globe nominations and is eligible for this year's Emmy Awards.

In addition to Lewis, Bill shares daughter Maesa Pullman, 36, and son Jack Pullman, 35, with his wife, Tamara Hurwitz.

