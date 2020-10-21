Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020: Biggest Performances and Most Memorable Moments
The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards delivered a jam-packed and entertaining show.
After being postponed from April in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars headed to Sunrise, Florida, to safely -- and while socially distancing -- celebrate the best in Latin music. Hosted by Gaby Espino, stars like Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias and many more stepped onto the stage to accept awards, dazzle with high-energy performances and stirring acceptance speeches.
Here's a look at some of the best moments of the night.
Maluma Kicks Off the Show
The Colombian heartthrob kicked off the show with a seductive performance of his latest single, "Hawái." He began by laying down on a grand piano, before belting the heartbreak track.
Gerardo Ortiz and Gente de Zona Blended Genres With Mega Performance
The artists took the stage for a unique collaboration that brought together the sounds of reggaeton, mariachi and bolero in the TV debut of their single "Otra Botella."
Carlos Vives Honored With Billboard Hall of Fame Award
The Colombian singer was recognized for his prolific singing career, as well as for his outstanding performance as an actor, television host, judge of La Voz and philanthropy. Vives first spoke about his passion for music and bringing joy to his fans' lives with all he's accomplished over the years. He then took the stage to sing a medley of his greatest hits, singing "Cumbiana," "La Bicicleta," "La Gota Fría” and “Pa’ Mayté."
He followed his hop-shaking performance by sharing some inspirational words and thanking his fans.
"Un mensaje para las nuevas generaciones. Cada uno de ustedes es único y original, sean igual en la música," he said in Spanish.
Ozuna Made a Major World Premiere
As the top artist with 14 nominations, the reggaetonero premiered "Despeinada" during the telecast. He then transitioned to deliver an exhilarating performance of "Mamacita" with the Black Eyed Peas' apl.de.ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul. Will.I.Am was virtually there.
