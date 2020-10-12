Billboard Music Awards 2020: Brandy to Perform With Ty Dolla $ign

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be worth the wait! After being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards ceremony will now take place on Wednesday, and in addition to honoring some of today's top artists, the show will also feature some A-list performers.

Of those will be Brandy, who will be making her debut at the BBMAs. The singer will be performing at the Xfinity Stage, and will delight fans with a rendition of her hit, “Borderline,” as well as “Almost Doesn’t Count” and “No Tomorrow," which will feature Ty Dolla $ign.

Earlier this month, the BBMAs also announced another handful of artists that will be performing at the big event, including Demi Lovato, Sia, and En Vogue. The show says the listed artists' performances will all have "powerful messages of social justice and unity." News of Lovato's performance came just one day after she released her new single, "Still Have Me," following her split from fiancé, Max Ehrich. It's unknown whether she will perform the new empowering anthem or sing another song.

"YOU GUYS!! I’m performing at the @BBMAs," Lovato excitedly tweeted following the announcement. "Make sure to tune in on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC! #BBMAs."

YOU GUYS!! I’m performing at the @BBMAs 🎉💗😝



Make sure to tune in on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC! #BBMAspic.twitter.com/7X9x1lyTSN — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 1, 2020

In addition to Lovato, Sia and En Vogue, the list of previously announced performers includes Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, Khalid, Post Malone, SAINt JHN and Swae Lee.

Keys is returning to the BBMAs stage after her last appearance in 2012 alongside Stevie Wonder. Meanwhile, Malone's debut performance at the awards show will likely be a triumphant one as he's this year's most-nominated artist.

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the virtual event, while Garth Brooks will receive this year's ICON Award and perform during the show. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

