The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be worth the wait! After being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards ceremony will now take place on Oct. 14. In addition to honoring some of today's top artists, the show will also feature some A-list performances.

On Thursday, the BBMAs announced a new handful of artists that will be performing at the big event, including Demi Lovato, Sia, and En Vogue. The show says the listed artists' performances will all have "powerful messages of social justice and unity." The news comes one day after Lovato released her new single, "Still Have Me," following her split from fiancé, Max Ehrich. It's unknown whether she will perform the new empowering anthem or sing another song.

"YOU GUYS!! I’m performing at the @BBMAs," Lovato excitedly tweeted following the announcement. "Make sure to tune in on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC! #BBMAs."

YOU GUYS!! I’m performing at the @BBMAs 🎉💗😝



Make sure to tune in on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC! #BBMAspic.twitter.com/7X9x1lyTSN — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 1, 2020

In addition to Lovato, Sia and En Vogue, the list of previously announced performers includes Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, and Post Malone.

Keys is returning to the BBMAs stage after her last appearance in 2012 alongside Stevie Wonder. Meanwhile, Malone's debut performance at the awards show will likely be a triumphant one as he's this year's most-nominated artist.

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the virtual event.

It was previously announced that Garth Brooks will receive this year's ICON Award and will also perform during the show. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato’s ‘I Love Me’ Music Video References Drug Overdose, Jonas Brothers and Wilmer Valderrama This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Post Malone and Lil Nas X Lead 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Kelly Clarkson Returns to Host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Daddy Yankee and More to Perform at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Related Gallery