Kelly Clarkson will be pulling double duties at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards! After being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards ceremony will now take place on Wednesday, and in addition to honoring some of today's top artists, the show will also feature some A-list performers.

Clarkson, the show's host, will open the ceremony with a performance of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love." She'll be joined by two-time BBMA nominees Pentatonix and renowned drummer, and Prince's protege, Sheila E.

In addition, Clark's fellow Voice coach, John Legend, will also take the stage at the awards show, to give a special performance of “Never Break,” from his latest album, Bigger Love.

On top of that, Brandy will be making her debut at the BBMAs. The singer will be performing on the Xfinity Stage, and will delight fans with a rendition of her hit, “Borderline,” as well as “Almost Doesn’t Count” and “No Tomorrow," which will feature Ty Dolla $ign.

Earlier this month, the BBMAs also announced another handful of artists that will be performing at the big event, including Demi Lovato, Sia, and En Vogue. The show says the listed artists' performances will all have "powerful messages of social justice and unity." News of Lovato's performance came just one day after she released her new single, "Still Have Me," following her split from fiancé, Max Ehrich. It's unknown whether she will perform the new empowering anthem or sing another song.

"YOU GUYS!! I’m performing at the @BBMAs," Lovato excitedly tweeted following the announcement. "Make sure to tune in on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC! #BBMAs."

YOU GUYS!! I’m performing at the @BBMAs 🎉💗😝



Make sure to tune in on October 14th at 8/7c on NBC! #BBMAspic.twitter.com/7X9x1lyTSN — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 1, 2020

In addition to Lovato, Sia and En Vogue, the list of previously announced performers includes Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, Khalid, Post Malone, SAINt JHN and Swae Lee.

Keys is returning to the BBMAs stage after her last appearance in 2012 alongside Stevie Wonder. Meanwhile, Malone's debut performance at the awards show will likely be a triumphant one as he's this year's most-nominated artist.

But that's not all! Garth Brooks is to receive this year's ICON Award and will perform during the ceremony. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

