Worth the wait! After the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were postponed in April, the annual awards show will be back on Oct. 14. And in addition to honoring some of today's top artists, the show will also feature some A-list performances.

On Tuesday, the BBMAs announced their first batch of performers including Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, and Post Malone. More performers will be announced ahead of the show.

Of the performers announced, Keys is the only one returning to the Billboard stage after her last appearance in 2012 alongside Stevie Wonder.

Malone's performance will likely be a triumphant one as he's this year's most-nominated artist. Kelly Clarkson is set to host the virtual show.

It was previously announced that Garth Brooks will receive this year's ICON Award and will also perform during the show.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Says She Can ‘Fully Be Herself’ on New Self-Titled Album (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Post Malone and Lil Nas X Lead 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Kelly Clarkson Returns to Host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Daddy Yankee and More to Perform at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Related Gallery