Billie Eilish Debuts New, Shorter Hairstyle Inspired by Her Mom

Billie Eilish is rocking a new 'do! The hair chameleon took to Instagram on Monday night to debut a much shorter look, which she says was inspired by the short, blonde locks her mother, Maggie Baird, sported in the '80s and '90s. The singer shared a few photos of her mom on her Instagram Story before showing off the new hairstyle on herself.
"Like my mama," Eilish wrote over a throwback photo of her mom.
"I love it," she said of the shaggy style.
"Gone🧚🏻♀️," the "Bad Guy" singer captioned a clip of herself running her fingers through her much-shorter tresses.
Eilish has never shied away from making a major hair transformation. In March, the 19-year-old ditched her neon green hair for classic blonde. The bright blonde look featured a fresh haircut with on-trend shaggy, textured layers and curtain bangs.
But Eilish hid the big hair change at first, opting to wear a black-and-neon green wig while undergoing the major hair transformation, which she revealed was a six-week process.
"'Cause it took six weeks to accomplish…" the GRAMMY winner replied in response to a fan question, also posting a photo from Jan. 16, in which she was in the "first round" of bleaching her hair. The snap shows Eilish with the top of her hair blonde, while the red is red-orange.
This will surely not be the last of the singer's bold hair changes. Eilish has rocked blue, gray and icy blonde shades in the past.
For more on her ever-changing hair, watch the video below.
