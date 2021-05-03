Billie Eilish gets starstruck just like us. In a new video released in conjunction with her new British Vogue cover, the singer was asked questions about her music, songwriting and more from 23 different celebrities. The 19-year-old GRAMMY winner couldn't help but fangirl when she saw the famous faces of Missy Elliott, Justin Bieber and more pop up onscreen.

"I was wondering, is there any songs that you recorded that you love, but you didn't get a chance to shoot a video for? And if so, what songs are they?" Elliott asked.

After taking a moment to freak out over the famous rapper, Eilish responded.

"That's crazy that you know who I am. That is such a good question," the "Your Power" singer gushed. "'I Love You' is one of my favorite songs of my own, and I didn't get to make a video for it. Same with 'ilomilo.' It's just like, the time got away from me, you know? I want to know the same for you, so find me later and give me your answer."

Next up was Eilish's self-proclaimed idol and now friend, Justin Bieber, with a very serious question for the singer.

"Would you rather fresh socks or fresh sheets?" the Justice singer asked.

"Oh my god, I can't have both, Justin?" Eilish asked with a chuckle. "It really depends on the situation. I really don't want to sleep in dirty sheets and I really don't want to put on dirty socks, you know? I feel like fresh sheets, but also, I can't wear dirty socks, so maybe fresh socks. But, I love sheets, so either one."

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer had a question that many of Eilish's fans, celebrity or not, may want to know the answer to.

"As someone who personally loves karaoke, I was wondering if you were doing karaoke with a group of your closet friends, what would be your go-to karaoke song?" Comer asked.

"Jodie! I have such a crush on you, girl," a blushing Eilish began. "I really love H.E.R., I feel empowered when I sing H.E.R. songs, or like, Chief Keef to be honest. I don't even know if they have Chief Keef at karaoke bars, but I would request some Chief Keef."

Halle Berry had a couple of questions for the magazine's June cover girl, including one from the Oscar winner's daughter, Nahla.

"From my daughter, of course you know she's one of your biggest fans," Berry shared. "So the questions are, she would like some tips, we both would like some tips for songwriting, and how often do you take singing lessons and what kind of singing lessons do you take?"

Berry was one celeb the Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter was surprised to see in the 23-question compilation.

"I love you, dude, and 'Hi' to your daughter," the excited singer said before launching into her advice for the actress and the 13-year-old. "Just write. I think that that's the main thing. Just write anything. Even if it's bad, just keep writing it. If you don't write, you won't get better."

When it comes to singing lessons, Eilish's advice is the more you can take, the better.

"You should honestly do singing lessons whenever you want," the "Bad Guy" singer advised. "I mean, they can only help if it's the right person."

Eilish went from wearing baggy clothes with her black-and-neon green-dyed hair to going full Old Hollywood glamour in corsets and honey blonde locks for British Vogue's latest issue.

In the new magazine spread, she talks about this new era in both her music and her look.

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she explains. “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

