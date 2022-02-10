Billie Eilish is responding to Kanye West's demand she apologize for what he believed to be the singer shading Travis Scott at one of her concerts -- and the "Happier Than Ever" singer's essentially saying Ye's got it twisted.

The apparent feud surfaced after West took to Instagram and posted on his feed a hip-hop account's post showing side by side pics of Eilish and Scott and text that read, "Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! 'I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.'"

West took it a step further in his caption and implored Eilish to apologize or else he'd pull out of headlining Coachella later this year. "Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform."

Not long after West's post, Eilish, who is also slated to headline Coachella in April, responded in the comments section saying, "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

During a Feb. 5 concert in Atlanta, Eilish asked a distressed fan if they needed an inhaler. She also asked people not to crowd the fan and was later filmed saying, "We're taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

Following those comments, many took them as a shot at Scott, who came under fire after he continued performing despite mayhem unfolding at his Astroworld concert last November in Houston, where 10 people died in what officials described as a "chaotic event."

About a month after the Astroworld tragedy, Scott spoke out for the first time and, in an hour-long interview, denied knowing that people were in distress as he performed.

"It wasn't until minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened," Scott told Charlamagne tha God. "Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you’re like, 'Wait, what?'"

Scott, who was originally supposed to headline Coachella but was later pulled following the tragedy at his concert, additionally denied hearing any signs of distress from the crowd while he was playing.

"It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need," he said. "Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn’t hear that."

