Megan Thee Stallion is canceling her Houston show, and is doing so "out of respect" for the lives lost at the Astroworld Festival.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3," the "Savage" artist tells ET in a statement. "Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."

The 26-year-old rapper had been slated to take the stage Friday. The show was supposed to serve as a celebration of the new venue and her upcoming college graduation. It's the second show at 713 Music Hall that has gotten either canceled or postponed. Willie Nelson's inaugural concert, initially slated for Nov. 17, was pushed to March 2022 due to renewed COVID-19 concerns.

Astroworld Tragedy: How Concert Protocols Could Change for All This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Astroworld Tragedy: How Concert Protocols Could Change for All

Megan recently spoke to ET about the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert that left 10 people dead and many more injured. Megan, while attending Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, said she was devastated by what took place in her hometown.

"Houston is my hometown. It has a special place in my heart. I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help," Megan said. "I want to support. Always. That's my duty. That's what I gotta do. And we're just sending prayers and we're sending condolences. And we're sending positive energy to everybody and their family."

Megan, who graduates from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11 with a bachelor's degree in health administration, expressed her feelings before accepting the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award.

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS Surprises Fans With Megan Thee Stallion for 'Butter' Remix During LA Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat Her Out for Hip-Hop Honor (Exclusive)

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Fatal Astroworld Festival (Exclusive)

Megan Thee Stallion Pairs Her Stole With a Thong in Graduation Pics