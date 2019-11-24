Billie Eilish's latest look is a whole mood!

The 17-year-old singer stepped out to the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, sporting a Burberry ensemble that's so perfectly her.

Eilish wore a matching oversized T-shirt-and-trouser set and sneakers, emblazoned with Burberry's iconic plaid design. The outfit is made up of Burberry's vintage pieces reworked with crystal mesh sleeves. She also rocked a white bonnet hat with a crystal mesh overlay that covered her face.

ET spoke with the "Bad Guy" singer on the red carpet, who further explained her outfit: "So this is upcycle for Burberry, so it's all, like, redone Burberry by Burberry. They made it for me. It's all, like, old pieces made into new."

Naturally, the look received plenty of hilarious reactions on Twitter:

Billie Eilish também já passou pelo red carpet do #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/YlFqi4k6kL — BCharts (@bchartsnet) November 25, 2019

it’s not billie eilish anymore, it’s beellie eilish https://t.co/aOSadl9jis — laura (@frenchdarvey) November 25, 2019

this just in: billie eilish is the new face of the #savethebees campaign. pic.twitter.com/DVBhblDnC1 — 𝖎𝖙𝖘𝖏𝖚𝖟𝖙𝖎𝖓.™ 🍇 twitch.tv/itsjuztin (@itsjuztin) November 25, 2019

looking like a whole thanksgiving tablecloth with a pilgrim bonnet on, way to be festive, thank you billie eilish! pic.twitter.com/S6sU2SeUT7 — mal🛸 (@pimpedbysatan) November 25, 2019

Billie Eilish rolled up to Burberry and said “give me something that screams handmaids tale” #AMAspic.twitter.com/R7CSi6YA1W — Kayman Nixon (@KeepinUpWKayman) November 25, 2019

Eilish has a big night ahead, as she'll later be taking the stage for her first awards show performance ever! Other performers include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers.

The Los Angeles native's latest red carpet appearance comes just a few weeks after she attended the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci. For that outing, the pop star rocked head-to-toe Gucci like a total badass.

We also fell in love with the Powerpuff Girls-inspired ensemble Eilish wore to the 36th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, back in May. The Gen Z icon completed the look with a chic Gucci messenger bag and retro cat-eye sunglasses from Privé Revaux.

The 2019 American Music Awards kick off Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, click through the slideshow below for more looks from the red carpet:

