Billie Eilish Rocks 2019 AMAs Red Carpet in Quirky Plaid Look Ahead of First-Ever Awards Show Performance
Billie Eilish's latest look is a whole mood!
The 17-year-old singer stepped out to the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, sporting a Burberry ensemble that's so perfectly her.
Eilish wore a matching oversized T-shirt-and-trouser set and sneakers, emblazoned with Burberry's iconic plaid design. The outfit is made up of Burberry's vintage pieces reworked with crystal mesh sleeves. She also rocked a white bonnet hat with a crystal mesh overlay that covered her face.
ET spoke with the "Bad Guy" singer on the red carpet, who further explained her outfit: "So this is upcycle for Burberry, so it's all, like, redone Burberry by Burberry. They made it for me. It's all, like, old pieces made into new."
Naturally, the look received plenty of hilarious reactions on Twitter:
Eilish has a big night ahead, as she'll later be taking the stage for her first awards show performance ever! Other performers include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers.
The Los Angeles native's latest red carpet appearance comes just a few weeks after she attended the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci. For that outing, the pop star rocked head-to-toe Gucci like a total badass.
We also fell in love with the Powerpuff Girls-inspired ensemble Eilish wore to the 36th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, back in May. The Gen Z icon completed the look with a chic Gucci messenger bag and retro cat-eye sunglasses from Privé Revaux.
The 2019 American Music Awards kick off Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, click through the slideshow below for more looks from the red carpet:
