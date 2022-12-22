Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings.
She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed in front of gold balloons that read, "Happy 21st Birthday," as they prepared for a birthday kiss.
The couple also shared a sweet photo booth moment with spouses Justin and Hailey Bieber, who posted for a pic with the birthday girl and her man.
In the shot, Hailey, 26, is sticking out her tongue while Justin, 28, is cozied up to his wife with multiple star stickers on his face.
Justin and Billie go way back. Billie has been an admitted Belieber since she was a kid and when she got her start in the music industry, the pair became friends.
In 2019, Billie told ET of her obsession with Justin, "It started when I was 12, I believe," and shared that the Biebs first connected with her by sliding into her DMs to share a screenshot of a DM she'd sent him in 2014 as a fan.
"It felt good and it felt bad at the same time," Billie quipped to ET of the moment.
Other stars at Billie's milestone birthday bash included Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Avril Lavigne, and Eric Andre among others.
