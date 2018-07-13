Billy Bush's Wife Sydney Davis Files for Divorce Months After Separation

Sydney Davis is officially parting ways with Billy Bush.

Ten months after announcing their separation, ET can confirm that Bush's wife of 20 years filed for divorce on Friday, citing irreconcilable difference as the reason for their split.

Per TMZ, who was first to report the news, Davis is requesting joint legal and primary physical custody of their two minor children -- 17-year-old daughter Mary and 13-year-old daughter Lillie -- as well as seeking spousal support. The couple, who tied the knot in 1998, is also parent to 19-year-old daughter, Josie.

Bush and Davis called it quits after nearly two decades of marriage in September of last year. The former Today host's rep confirmed the split in a statement to ET.

"After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," the rep shared. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

Their separation was announced a year after Bush came under scrutiny for his involvement in the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which President Donald Trump bragged to him about sexually harassing women. After the tape leaked, Bush was fired from the Today show.

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old journalist opened up about rebuilding his life since being let go from the daytime talk show. Watch the video below to hear what he shared.

