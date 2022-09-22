Billy Eichner Received a 'Depressing' Care Package From Dating App After They Kicked Him Off Twice
Billy Eichner Praises Paul Rudd and Reveals Dating Deal Breaker …
Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal in…
Adam Levine Admits He 'Crossed the Line' While Addressing Cheati…
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reacts to Internet Comparing Breakup With…
How the Royal Family Is Continuing to Grieve Following Queen’s F…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Harry and Meghan Join William, Kate a…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Joke They're Proud '…
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
Inside Jennifer Lopez's Epic Surprise for Ben Affleck at Their W…
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Rachel Reacts to Meatball’s Me…
Kanye West Sparks More Kardashian Family Drama With Instagram Co…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
Queen 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's …
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
How Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Navigating Cheating Alle…
Billy Eichner has been open about why online dating isn't for him. After sharing that he's been kicked off the same app, twice, he reveals how the site apologized to him for the mishap.
“I’m not only the maker of the first gay rom-com from a major studio, I’ve also been kicked off of Tinder twice,” the 44-year-old Bros star said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday.
“I’m like everyone else, I’m just trying to be a normal person meeting people, so I joined Tinder, but then people recognize me. They don’t think it’s me. They think it’s someone pretending to be me. So, they report my account and Tinder thought they were doing the right thing, so they booted me twice and then I complained about it and then they sent me a care package.”
And Eichner wasn’t so excited about the gift.
“Imagine how depressing when you’re a 44-year-old single man getting a care package from Tinder that had literally a T-shirt that said, ‘World’s greatest single,’” he quipped.
“There was a mug that said, “Single but loving it.’”
He continued, “The thought was really nice but it was honestly the most depressing gift I've ever received.”
Earlier this week, the Billy on the Street host spoke more about his dating life with ET when he shared his immediate dating deal breakers.
“People trying really hard to be funny if they’re not funny, like, if you’re not a funny person that’s fine, just be your authentic self,” the comedian said. “I’m not always that funny either but, you know, we all have our good days and our bad days.”
As for his preferred way of meeting someone, Eichner likes the old school way of doing things.
“It’s terrible that we all meet on phones,” he said. “You’re not getting the experience of a real human. I much rather meet in person."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bros' Star Billy Eichner Reveals His Dating Deal Breaker
'The Bachelorette: MTA': Meatball Reveals Why He Tackled Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Says 'Billy on the Street' Probably Won't Return As Show
'Bros' Trailer: Billy Eichner Stars in First-Ever R-Rated Gay Rom-Com