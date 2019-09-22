Billy Porter Serves '70s Disco Vibes in Sparkly Suit at Emmy Awards 2019
Billy Porter dazzles at the 2019 Emmys!
The Pose actor served up fashion with a capital F on the red carpet at the 71st annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Porter wore a custom Michael Kors Couture outfit, platform Rick Owens boots and Oscar Heyman jewelry, topped off with a custom Stephen Jones hat.
Porter, who just celebrated his 50th birthday, channeled retro '70s disco vibes in a black double-breasted pinstripe jacket, matching wide-leg trousers and long scarf. The fabulous embellished suit boasts over 100,000 crystals. His statement hat had an asymmetric oblong brim that pointed towards the sky.
The triple-threat talent is a first-time Emmy nominee this year. He is nominated for lead actor in a drama series for his performance as Pray Tell in Ryan Murphy's FX series, Pose.
The Broadway star has solidified his status as a red carpet star in the last year in a series of boundary-breaking, fashion-forward ensembles, most notably a custom Christian Siriano black velvet tuxedo ball gown at the 2019 Oscars.
His fellow Pose co-stars joined Porter on the red carpet. Indya Moore stunned in a strapless white Louis Vuitton bustier gown, accented by gold zipper, that featured a draped skirt and leg-baring slits.
MJ Rodriguez was pretty in pink in a plunging fuchsia A-line gown, cinched with two black bows. She kept her hair sleek and matched her lips to her dress.
James Van Der Beek ditched the classic black suit for a pink velvet double-breasted jacket, shirt, bow tie and pinned pink flower, paired with navy blue trousers and brown suede shoes.
See more celebrity red carpet arrivals at this year's Emmys in the gallery below.
