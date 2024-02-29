Billy Porter is in mourning after the death of his mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford.

The celebrated actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the unfortunate news, as well as a moving tribute with a slideshow of snapshots featuring his late mother.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford," Billy, 53, and his sister, Mary Martha Ford, wrote in a joint post. "We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms."

"Mommy lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her. She was the personification of true Christianity and her unconditional love is a template that the world could benefit from employing," they continued in the emotional memorial post. "Her example is what we continue to strive for."

The Emmy-winning Pose star and his sister shared that their family "are heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended."

"Her fight was long and hard—she did it with grace and integrity. Mommy will remain forever in our hearts as she continues to guide us from above, as she has done on this Earth," they concluded. "From Labor to Reward…"

The post included a slew of sweet snapshots featuring Cloerinda with her family and friends at different events over the past few years -- including a number of star-studded galas.

The photos also included pictures of Billy and Mary alongside their mom.

Porter sweetly paid tribute to his mom back in January for her 79th birthday.

"We are so grateful to have our beautiful mother with us for another turn around the sun," Porter wrote, alongside a slideshow of family photos. "Please hold your loved ones close. We love you, Mommy!"

According to Porter, as written in his 2021 memoir Unprotected, his mother has long had health struggles and was diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disorder in his youth, which kept her confined to a wheelchair in her later years.

