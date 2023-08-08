Billy Porter Reveals He's Selling His House Amid Hollywood Strikes: 'You've Already Starved Me Out'
Billy Porter Splits From Husband Adam Smith After 6 Years of Mar…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Why Wayne Brady’s Decided to Publicly Come Out as Pansexual
'The Bachelorette': Charity's Stunned After Xavier Admits His Pa…
Watch Channing Tatum Dance With Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift’…
Sandra Bullock Explains Why She's Walking Away From Movies... Fo…
Ethan Slater Files for Divorce One Week After Ariana Grande Roma…
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
'90 Day Fiancé's Angela Shares If She's Still Married to Michael…
Kaley Cuoco Teases 'Surprises' in Store for Tom Pelphrey's First…
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Maralee Nichols Twins With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son During…
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
Riley Keough Opens Up About Relationship With Priscilla Presley …
Billy Porter is fired up and feeling the rage, anger and hurt so many Hollywood creatives are experiencing amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes.
The Pose alum recently sat down for an interview with the Evening Standard -- as he is currently in London for work -- and he revealed that the strike has taken a toll on him personally, and he's been forced to sell his home here in Los Angeles.
"I have to sell my house," Porter shared. "Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back [to work]."
"The life of an artist, until you make f**k-you money -- which I haven't made yet -- is still check-to-check," Porter shared. "I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening."
"So to the person who said 'We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,'" You’ve already starved me out," Porter added, referring to controversial comments recently made by an unnamed studio exec that went viral and caused a great deal of backlash.
He also called out Disney CEO Bob Iger specifically, expressing anger and frustration with comments he's made about the strikes.
"To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day? I don’t have any words for it, except: 'f**k you.'" Porter said. "[But] that’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged."
Reflecting on the strike, and the causes of the ongoing showbusiness turmoil, Porter shared, "In the late '50s, early '60s, when they structured a way for artists to be compensated properly through residual [payments], it allowed for the 2 percent of working actors -- and there are 150,000 people in our union, who work consistently -- [to get compensation."
"Then streaming came in," Porter said. "There’s no contract for it… And they don't have to be transparent with the numbers -- it's not Nielsen ratings anymore... the streaming companies are notoriously opaque with their viewership figures."
"The business has evolved. So the contract has to evolve," added Porter, who said that he will be on the picket lines and actively protesting when he comes back to the US.
For more on the ongoing strikes, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Viola Davis Pauses 'G20' Despite Film’s SAG-AFTRA Waiver
Will Smith Speaks Out Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment'
2023 Emmys Postponed Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes
'Indiana Jones' Stunt Coordinator Lights Himself on Fire at SAG Strike
Related Gallery