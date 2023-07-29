Viola Davis is backing away from G20 in a move that may put pressure on other A-listers.

The EGOT winner says she’s stepping away from the project even after the film got the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement necessary to start production.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” said the 57-year-old in a statement obtained by ET. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA shared via its website that G20 was approved for a waiver. Davis was set to produce and star in the film that secured the go-ahead from the actors guild, even given the involvement of Amazon Studios, because the project hails from the non AMPTP-affiliated MRC and will only bedistributed by Amazon.

Earlier this month, Davis took to Instagram to show her support, saying, "I stand in solidarity with my Union and actors."

According to Deadline, the actors guild has handed out more than 100 interim agreements to movies and series, in total, since the SAG-AFTRA walkout this month.

Patricia Riggen, who directed The 33 and Miracles From Heaven, is set to helm the feature, with Davis and Julius Tennon, her husband and partner at JuVee Productions, joining Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance as producers.

The script, by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick), with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), is set at the G20 Summit, which is overtaken by terrorists. Davis is playing the American president, named Taylor Sutton, who must bring all her statecraft and military experience to bear to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and, of course, the world.

In May, the WGA went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over fair compensation.

Then, on July 14, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent more than 160,000 film and television actors, followed suit after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers.

This marks the first time since 1960 two major Hollywood guilds have been striking at the same time.

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Speaks Out Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment'

Stars Picketing in Support of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

2023 Emmys Postponed Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes

'Indiana Jones' Stunt Coordinator Lights Himself on Fire at SAG Strike

Bryan Cranston Rallies Fellow Actors During SAG-AFTRA Strike at Protest in New York City